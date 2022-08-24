(WAND WEATHER) - It will become warmer and more humid across Central Illinois over the next week.
Dry weather continues today with a sun and cloud mix after morning fog. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s.
Thursday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid-80s.
Late day showers and storms are possible Thursday and will continue into Friday.
By the weekend, it will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper-80s by Sunday.
Scattered showers and storms Saturday night will become more likely and widespread Sunday into early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
