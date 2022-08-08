(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will endure one more hot and humid day before we enjoy a cool down.
Highs today will reach the upper-80s, but it'll feel like the 90s.
A few showers this morning will give way to showers and storms this afternoon, tonight, and early Tuesday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, heavy downpours are likely.
Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon into Thursday. Highs will drop back into the low-to-mid-80s.
A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.
This will bring cooler and less humid conditions through the weekend.
Highs will be in the 70s to around 80° with lows dropping into the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
