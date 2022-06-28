(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy one more pleasant day before the heat and humidity returns.
High and mid-level clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. Lows tonight will once again drop to around 60°.
It'll be sunny and warmer Wednesday with highs well into the 80s.
Hot and humid weather takes over Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-90s.
Showers and storms return Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday night. There could be some lingering showers and storms into Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
