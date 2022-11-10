(WAND WEATHER)- An abrupt change in the weather is coming to Central Illinois!
We'll enjoy another day of record or near record warmth today with highs well into the 70s to near 80°.
A strong cold front will race across the area late tonight. A few light showers could accompany this frontal passage.
Friday's high temperatures will likely be reached at midnight. Most of Friday will be in the low-40s.
This weekend will be drastically colder with highs only in the upper-30s. Overnight lows in the teens and low-20s are likely.
While we'll see some snow flurries Saturday, a system Monday night and Tuesday could bring a wintry mix or light snow to Central Illinois!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.