POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WAND) — Missouri police have tracked down the first of five inmates who went missing from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri.
Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department took Michael Dean Wilkins into custody without incident according to their Facebook page.
Wilkins was one of the five men who went missing on January 17. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said they believe the inmates got onto the detention center's roof through a plumbing chase, a section of a building that houses pipes and vents.
Surveillance video showed the suspects stealing a gray 2009 Toyota Scion in the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park around 7 p.m.
The remaining inmates are still at large. Their names are Dakota Pace, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, and Lujuan Tucker.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
