ROBINSON, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police announce the arrest of 24-year-old Lance T. Newcomb from Robinson, IL, for one count of First-Degree Murder.
According to police, on June 8, 2023, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a missing person, 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner from Lerna, IL.
On June 27, 2023, the investigation led DCI agents to a rural address in Crawford County where human remains were located. Three individuals were arrested for concealment of a homicidal death which included Newcomb.
Police report on July 6, 2023, the remains were positively identified as Ryan L. Waggoner. The Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Lance T. Newcomb with one count of First-Degree Murder.
Newcomb is currently in custody at the Crawford County Jail.
No further information is available.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.