ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 near Arcola Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 around 8:15 a.m.
I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene.
Investigators said a semi that was slowed in traffic was pulled over onto the right shoulder when a pickup truck sideswiped the trailer that was partially in the roadway.
The driver of the semi refused medical attention.
The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the truck was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane and may shut down periodically over the next several hours for clean-up.
WAND TV will update you as more information becomes available.
