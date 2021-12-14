LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -Fire crews and paramedics were dispatched Monday evening to a multi vehicle accident with a semi and school bus involved on I-55.
In a Logan County 911/EMA alert, authorities said the crash was on I-55 northbound at around mile marker 136, ten miles north of Lincoln.
Officials say at approximately 6:44 p.m. Atlanta fire & rescue along with Lincoln Rural and Logan County Paramedics were dispatched to the incident and after arriving a short time later, once on scene, Atlanta confirmed it was not a school bus but a Cook County Corrections bus involved.
Additional units were also called to the scene including Lincoln City Fire, a McLean Fire ambulance and Lifeflight out of Peoria.
Police confirm the Corrections bus was filled with staff only. No inmates were on the bus.
According to officials all occupants of both vehicles were removed by personnel and transported to the hospital, with one patient being flown by helicopter.
Police say all lanes have now been cleared and are back open.
