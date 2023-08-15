CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — Eastern Illinois University confirmed that a shooting occurred at a Domino's Pizza on Lincoln Avenue across from the university.
Around 3 p.m., the Charleston Police Department responded to the Domino's Pizza on Lincoln to investigate a report of a male subject that had been shot in the arm. CPD said that their investigation determined the incident was isolated and stemmed from an argument between two male acquaintances.
The incident is ongoing and being investigated by Charleston PD with assistance from the EIU Police Department, Coles Co. Sheriff's Department, and the Mattoon Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged to go to P3tips.com
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
