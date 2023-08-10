UPDATE 6:42 p.m. Illinois State Police Troop 7 has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the two-vehicle crash on Route 36.
IDOT has US Route 36 westbound detoured at Illinois Route 32. IDOT has US Route 36 eastbound detoured at County Line Road. No further information is available at this time.
MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office has advised that East US Route 36 has been temporarily closed between Shaw Rd. and East County Line Rd.
Traffic is being diverted to the north and south to bypass the area. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
