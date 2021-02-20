SPRINGFIELD, lll. (WAND) - One person is dead and at least one other person was shot overnight Saturday in Springfield.
Springfield police were called to the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The Sanagamon County Coroner‘s office tells WAND News, one person shot on South Grand Avenue was pronounced dead Saturday morning at St. John’s hospital.
Police remained on scene investigating as of 6:30 a.m.
Police initially said they had at least two victims but have not confirmed conditions or if there are other victims.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
