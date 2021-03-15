SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Monday night Springfield shooting left one person dead.
Springfield Police were called to the 900 block of E. Griffiths Ave. just after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a man shot. The initial call to 911 told dispatchers an unknown person kicked in the back door of the home before the shooting.
Police say on scene they found a man on the back porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The man died on scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 217.788.8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
