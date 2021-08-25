DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and two other were wounded in a Wednesday night shooting in Decatur.
At approximately 10:19 p.m., the Decatur Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of E. Wood. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old male Decatur resident was found to have suffered injuries from gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities say two other Decatur residents, a 31-year-old male and 23-year-old male, also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is on-going, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Deptartment or Crimestoppers.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story overnight and provide details as they become available from law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.