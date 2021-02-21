DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – One person is in critical condition after a Decatur trailer fire Sunday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to the trailer home on the 3000 block of Kent around 9:00 a.m. One person had to be rescued from the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
