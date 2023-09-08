CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a duplex fire early Friday.
Crews responded to the 400 block of Nathanial Burch Dr. at 3:34 a.m.
Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the side of the home. Crews deployed multiple hose lines to quickly extinguish the fire primarily contained to the kitchen.
The cause of this fire is not yet known.
The occupant was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
