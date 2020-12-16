EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Thursday morning.
It happened on I-57 south at milepost 158 just after 7 a.m.
Police said a truck driven by Becky Pizzo, 48, of Lakewood, Illinois was driving south on I-57 near milepost 158 when she ran off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail.
Pizzo then spun back onto the road and came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lane.
Another truck driven by Wendy Kerkhove, 42, of Lafayette, Indiana was driving south on I-57 and hit the front of Pizzo's truck.
Pizzo was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Pizzo's passenger, 66-year-old Edward Barrett of Shelbyville, Illinois, Kerkhove, and Kerhove's passengers, 73-year-old Mary Terry from Lafayette, Indiana and 46-year-old Henry Kern from Pigeon, Missouri, were not injured.
Pizzo was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
