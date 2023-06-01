TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured in an RV fire in Taylorville.
The Taylorville Fire Department was called out for a fire around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews found an RV fully involved that was spreading to two campers. Fire crews pulled 2-lines and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.
One civilian was taken to an area hospital with burns before the fire department arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TFD was assisted by Stonington and Owaneco Fire Departments for change of quarters.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.