MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County.
The crash happened on Old Illinois Route 36 eastbound at Wabash Ave. around 9:30 Tuesday night.
Illinois State Police said Joseph H. Britz Jr., 59, of New Berlin, was driving east on Old Illinois Route 36 at Wabash Avenue.
For unknown reasons, police said Britz drove off the roadway to the left, rolled over, and came to rest in a field.
Britz was pronounced dead at the scene.
