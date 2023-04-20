Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.