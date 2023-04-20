RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A person who was killed in a Rantoul shooting Wednesday has been identified.
Coroner Duane E. Northrup said Preston Sullivan, 18, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. on April 19 at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room in Urbana.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Rantoul Police received calls of shots fired in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle on the village's east side at 10:40 p.m.
Sullivan and an 18-year-old female had been shot.
Police said they were told a person in dark clothing approached the area on foot. They found 9 mm shell casings. They believe only one gun was used.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 333-8911.
