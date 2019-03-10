SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Sunday just after midnight, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a building fire at 2nd Street and Laurel Street.
Upon arrival, crews encountered a heavily involved commercial building fire with winds in excess of 25 m.p.h. The incident commander immediately determined it to be a defensive fire and upgraded the response to a second alarm fire. Within the first 15 minutes on scene, portions of the building had begun to collapse.
While on scene, dispatch advised possible entrapment. Later command staff was notified of a male patient at HSHS St John’s Hospital who had been injured escaping the fire. Fire units had no contact with him at the
scene. He is being treated at HSHS St John’s Hospital, his condition is not known. However, he indicated another occupant was not able to escape the fire. The fire had progressed past the point of conducting a search
due to heavy fire and collapse.
Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews began searching for any fire victims. Due to the collapse, heavy equipment was used to sift through the fire debris. Fire crews assisted by fire investigators located a male victim who had perished in the fire. The Coroner’s Office was immediately notified. The fire victim’s name will be released by the Coroner. The cause of the fire is under investigation, no other properties were damaged. Flying embers to the east of the property were impossible to control with the heavy winds. Residents in the area should check their property for any damage.