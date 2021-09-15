DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday evening at Lincoln Park.
According to officials, around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Danville Police responded to the area of Lincoln Park in the 800 block of English St for a report of one shot fired.
While responding to the area, officers were notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF emergency room.
Officers then responded to the emergency room, where they spoke with the victim, who is a 39-year-old Danville man.
The victim told police he was sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot one time in the arm by an unknown person.
Police say the victim then became uncooperative and refused to provide any further details of the incident.
After speaking with other witnesses and area residents, police say the early investigation suggests the victim went to Lincoln Park to meet with someone, during which the victim was shot, and the suspect fled the area on foot.
The suspect is described to be a black male in his late teens or early twenties and last seen wearing a tan-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans, and was last seen running northbound in the area of Grant St and English St.
The victims' injury is not considered life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.