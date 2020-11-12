CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – One person was shot in a Champaign neighborhood on Thursday night, according to police.
Multiple first responders on scene of a shots fired call on the 600 block of West Eureka in Champaign Thursday night.
Police responded to the area around 5:30. A WAND News reporter heard shots being fire while at the scene.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story with more information as we get it.
