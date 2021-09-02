SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday evening.
The incident is believed to have happened on Cornell Ave. in Springfield late Wednesday evening after 10 p.m.
One person was reported to have been shot multiple times.
Police say the victims injuries are serious but not life threatening.
This is a developing story. WAND will continue to update it as new information is released.
