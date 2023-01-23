CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the 12-unit, two-story apartment building.
Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the back of the building.
They were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a first-floor apartment that they said was attributed to cooking.
One occupant was treated on scene for a laceration and transported to a local hospital.
The occupants of two apartments will be displaced because of the damage.
