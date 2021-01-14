Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.