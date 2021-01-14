SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at the Sangamon Towers apartment complex sends one person to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to Springfield fire officials.
At 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the complex for a fire inside one of the apartments. Fire officials on scene tell WAND News the fire caused two floors of the complex to fill with heavy smoke.
While one person was taken to the hospital, fire crews say other residents were treated on scene for minor injuries.
Springfield Police and the State Fire Marshall‘s office were on scene after the fire Thursday morning.
