(WAND) - A new phone scam going around could end up costing you a lot of money.
It is being called the one ring scam. The goal is not to have you answer. It is to have you call the number back.
The number shows up as coming out of Sierra Leone.
The Federal Communications Commission reports there has been a wave of these calls flooding into U.S. phones.
Robocallers often call multiple times in the middle of the night. They hang up after one or two rings with a goal of getting you to call back.
Once you do, a toll is paid to the scammer.
You can also be charged significantly per minute for as long as they keep you on the phone.
Those charges would show up on your phone bill as premium services.
The scam calls have been coming from a 222 or 232 country code, which are the West African countries of Mauritania and Sierra Leone.
Never call back a number you do not recognize and check to see if the area code is international.