CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign Police Department responded to the 1600-block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
Officers were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male Champaign resident who was alert and talking but had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
Officers immediately rendered medical aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital, where he is presently listed in stable condition.
Police said the preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was driving eastbound on University Avenue when an SUV pulled up next to him and fired multiple rounds at his vehicle, striking him.
Police report after being shot, the victim crashed his vehicle into a light pole and the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on University Avenue.
The victim then exited his vehicle and sought assistance at a nearby home where the resident rendered aid until officers arrived to assist.
Officers investigating this incident remain on-scene and a canvass of the area is being conducted.
Residents or businesses in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify the police department immediately.
Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
