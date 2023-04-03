URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to a shooting incident at a convenience store that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning.
According to Urbana Police, officers responded to the shooting incident at a convenience store located on the 1900 block of S. Philo, around 12:05 p.m.
Authorities report the incident involved two 17-year-old juveniles who were leaving the store and a 22-year-old man from Urbana who punched one of them.
Police said the other juvenile who was not punched pulled out a gun and fired approximately 10 shots at the 22-year-old in the parking lot, hitting him four times in the arm, leg, and buttock. He managed to drive himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Following the incident, Urbana police officers identified the shooter and surrounded his residence on the 1100 block of Colorado.
The 17-year-old offender, who was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, was arrested by Urbana detectives and patrol officers.
A court-ordered search of the residence led to the discovery of two firearms and the clothing worn by the offender during the incident.
The offender was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center and is currently awaiting further court proceedings.
Urbana detectives continue their investigation and welcome any information or assistance from the public.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incidentplease contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
