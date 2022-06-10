CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One individual was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident in Sullivan.
According to police at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office to assist with a shooting investigation.
Police say the incident occurred at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street in Sullivan, Illinois.
One victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
Officers report three people have been detained for questioning and the investigation remains open and ongoing.
At this time, no further information will be disseminated.
If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact Zone 5 at 217-867-2050. Callers can remain anonymous.
