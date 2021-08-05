EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old male was sent to the hospital after rear-ending a car sitting on the side of the road.
According to police, William P. Warren of Trotwood, OH, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at Mile Post 147 in Effingham County when he drifted onto the right shoulder, striking the rear of a parked car.
Harminder Singh, a 35-year-old male from Canton, MI, was in his vehicle sitting stationary on the right shoulder for unknown reasons.
Warren was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while Singh refused medical attention.
Warren was cited for improper lane use.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.