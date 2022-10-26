MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police report one individual was taken to the hospital after a crash on Illinois Route 48.
According to police, District 10 Troopers responded to a two unit motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 2006 Yellow International Truck around 7:42 a.m.
Police confirm one person was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.
Roads are now back open along Rt. 48 near Salem Baptist Church after being completely shut down due to an accident.
Traffic heading south on Rt.48 was temporarily being diverted to Rock Springs Road and those heading North on Rt. 48 were diverted to the US 51 bypass through Elwin.
The road was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.
At this time no further information has been made available.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.