FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Interstate 70.
According to police, Jason D. Blacksher, 39, of Chadwick, MO, was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Milepost 60, when his vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck the end of a guardrail.
Blacksher was transported to the area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police charged Blacksher with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited him for illegal transportation of alcohol, uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license and improper lane usage.
