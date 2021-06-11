CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- After being shot three times, a man is in the hospital; police say he is in stable condition.
According to police, a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Champaign Fire Department's Station 3 around 9:56 p.m. on Thursday.
He was then taken to a local area hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.
After further investigation, police indicate that an unidentified vehicle was driving past a residence in the 1200 block of West Bradley Avenue, when an unidentified occupant fired at subjects in the front yard.
The victim was struck three times in his back and lower extremities, and two vehicles also sustained damage during the gunfire.
A person at the residence began to drive the victim to the hospital but stopped at Champaign Fire Department's Station 3 due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries.
When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they located 11 shell casings in the roadway and five casings near the driveway of the residence.
Police say three of the shell casings recovered were riffle casings.
With limited information on the suspect and the vehicle, there has been no arrest made at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the police at 217-351-4545.
Residents or businesses in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems are also encouraged to contact the police department.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
