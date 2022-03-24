DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police say an 18-year-old was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition after being shot in the buttocks.
According to officials, on Thursday, April 24, around 2:00 a.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the 900 block of Skyline Dr in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival officers learned that a victim had arrived at the OSF emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Officers met with the victim who is identified as an 18 year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
The victim told police he was walking in the area of the 900 block of Holiday Dr when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown direction.
Officers continued the investigation and spoke with other witnesses who stated there were 4 men who were observed chasing after each other in the 900 block of Skyline Dr when two of the men began shooting at one another.
Police say the individuals were all described as male black men in their early 20’s and wearing dark colored clothing.
Authorities report the victim is currently in stable condition and no other injuries were reported for this incident.
At this time, no arrests have been made and no further information is currently available.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
