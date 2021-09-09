DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- 40-year-old male sent to the hospital after shots fired in Decatur Wednesday night.
According to police, the 40-year-old arrived at DMH with a non-life-threatening grazing gunshot wound to his upper right arm.
The victim told authorities he was walking on MLK near Johnson when he heard the sound of 1-2 gunshots and then felt pain in his arm.
Officials say there were no shell casings recovered at the scene.
At this time no other information has been released.
