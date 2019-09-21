EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is taken to the hospital after a crash north of Effingham.
Officials say it happened just before 10 Friday night.
The Teutopolis Fire Protection District says firefighters were called out to a two-vehicle accident on Route 45 at 1800th Avenue.
Officials say when they got to the scene the drivers of both vehicles were outside of their vehicles. However, they say one of them was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.