MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to the hospital after a van crashed into Lake Paradise in Mattoon Saturday morning.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team was dispatched at 6:44 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a vehicle accident with a vehicle submerged in Lake Paradise.
The driver was able to get out and make it to shore before the dive team arrived.
Divers entered the water and helped an area tow company with rigging the vehicle to remove it from the lake.
One person was taken to an area hospital. No one from the dive team was injured.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 (CECOM), Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.
