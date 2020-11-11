SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A full one-third of Illinois teachers polled by the Illinois Education Association are considering leaving the profession, the organization announced.
On the week of Oct. 19, the IEA polled over 1,3000 members. When asked how the events of 2020 have affected plans to be an educator or teacher, the most common responses were:
- "Don’t want to be a teacher anymore” - 12%
- “Considering early retirement” - 10%
- “It made me re-evaluate my career path” – 13%
Illinois is currently dealing with a teacher shortage. The IEA said this, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, has created concerns of safety and stress.
“This should sound the alarm for every person in Illinois who values our children and their education. We are already in the middle of a teacher shortage. Teacher retirements are at their highest rate in five years, and others are considering switching careers,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said. “We need to figure out how to keep our talented people in education. And we think the best way to do that is by asking local health departments to intervene when school boards and/or administrations aren’t keeping their students and staff safe.”
Further survey questions looked into the stress educators feel because of the pandemic. When asked to compare the workload they've seen in the fall of 2020 compared the fall of 2019, 76% said the 2020 workload was "either somewhat, or much heavier, than last."
Teachers were asked to choose from a list of descriptions that apply to them. Results found 66% of teachers said "I have been more burned out more than usual this year."
Teachers said they were aware of their school district's rules on the five required safety policies falling short in the following categories:
- face coverings – 98%
- social distancing – 90%
- adequate cleaning supplies – 79%
- formal cleaning schedules – 74%
- provided appropriate PPE for staff – 62%
When asked of likely they feel it would be for schools to safely reopen for in-person learning for all students in the spring of 2021 semester, 69% said it was either "not very" or "not at all likely."
Griffin said change must happen as the pandemic continues.
“We are not against in-person learning, we are against unsafe learning. Based on metrics alone, in 75 of Illinois’ 102 counties, and Chicago, there is evidence of significant community spread,” said Griffin. “What’s happening now is many districts aren’t following their own plans or, they aren’t following the state’s guidance. And, in some places, it seems local health departments and school districts are not coordinating strategies as outlined in state guidance. Or, boards of education are ignoring school leaders’ advice.
"We’re turning to the Illinois Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics (ICAAP) again for its assistance to review plans and advise districts on ways to improve safety. If schools don’t make changes, local union leaders will report these issues to local health departments. If that doesn’t work, we’ll determine our own steps.”
“School reopening is important to student well-being and education, but it can only be done if districts have and follow plans to maximize the safety of students and staff,” said Daniel Johnson, M.D., FAAP board member of the Illinois Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics and pediatric infections disease specialist. “We are happy to lend our expertise to schools and participate in town halls to support educators, school administrators, parents and communities on mitigation best practices."
In a press release, the IEA said it represents a total of 135,000 teachers, classroom aides, paraprofessionals, janitorial staff, school secretaries, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school nurses, social workers, grounds crews and many other employees in Illinois districts.
