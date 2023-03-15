(WAND)-Illinois State Police are warning motorists of a single vehicle crash on the off-ramp from I-55 northbound to I-72 eastbound at exit 98A.
Police responded to a personal injury crash early, Wednesday morning.
According to ISP, the crash involved a one vehicle, semi truck overturned near the exit 98A.
Authorities say the off-ramp from I-55 northbound to I-72 eastbound at exit 98A is temporarily open to clear out traffic until the tow company arrives to remove the vehicle.
At this time no further information has been released.
