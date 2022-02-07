CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - C-U at Home's One Winter Night fundraiser came close to completing its $500,000 donation goal, officials said in a press release.
Participants spent the night in boxes outside to raise awareness for homelessness as a community issue. The event was held on Friday, Feb. 4, but the location was shifted from sidewalks to outside of event headquarters at The Venue CU because of weather conditions.
The fundraiser had a strong showing and donations reached over 70 percent of the goal.
Leaders said the participation of several satellite locations helped with the success of One Winter Night. There were box dwellers in Farmer City, Shorewood, Mahomet, other Champaign locations, and the University of Illinois Quad. About 150 people participated across all locations in 2022 despite last minute challenges that came from extreme weather.
Before Friday, C-U at Home staff not only worked on final preparations for One Winter Night, but also worked to address emergency safety and sheltering concerns of the homeless community in the area.
“We were working diligently to make sure we had plenty of beds available in our overnight shelters for our men and women on the street. We were also putting extra effort into focusing on safety for our event participants and those we serve in our shelter” shares Rob Dalhaus III, community outreach and development director. “We have been seeing between 70 and 75 men and women combined in our shelters and with the cold temps, we reconfigured some space in our building to account for a potential increase in need. With our extended hours for ‘emergency warming’ protocols, we’ve been interacting with our friends 24-7 for nearly 20 of the past 30 days. Those can certainly be long days for our staff but it’s what we have to do to ensure our friends are safe and warm when the weather is most harsh.”
C-U at Home is looking to the community to help fill the $135,000 still needed to meet the $500,000 fundraising goal. See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
