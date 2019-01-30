CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Regardless of the cold, one Champaign organization is still hosting a fundraiser called One Winter Night.
The event is hosted by CU At Home.
People from around the area raise money and spend the night downtown in cardboard boxes.
The event is Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The organization is expecting 300 box dwellers to participate.
As of Monday evening, the organization had taken in $148,000 of its goal of $250,000.
For information on how to sign up or donate, click HERE.