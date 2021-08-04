COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- 58-year-old Mattoon woman pronounced dead after crash in Coles County.
Police say Tina M. Stevens was traveling westbound on Paradise Rd around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Stevens was trapped in the vehicle until firefighters arrived and assisted in freeing her. She was then transported to Sarah Bush ER, where she was pronounced dead.
Coles County Sheriff's Office and Wabash Fire, Mattoon Fire, Mitchell Jerdan, and Lakeland Police Department all responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.