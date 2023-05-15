CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two women were injured in a fight at a Champaign business this weekend.
Champaign Police were called 3:00 a.m. on May 13 to a business in the 900 Block of Bloomington Road for a report of disorderly subjects.
Officers arriving on scene said they saw a battery in-progress and quickly heard a gunshot from the same area.
As the crowd quickly disbursed, officers found two women with injuries.
The first victim, a 36-year-old Champaign woman, had sustained injuries in the fight, including battery to the head.
The second victim, a 40-year-old Champaign woman who worked in the store, suffered bruises from the battery along with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
Both victims were treated on-scene by Champaign Police and Fire personnel before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.
After an initial investigation, police said an impromptu gathering had started in the parking lot just minutes before the incident.
They said the 40-year-old victim had denied entry to several people prior to the incident when a fight broke out, including a battery using a baseball bat.
The fight escalated to the discharge of a firearm.
Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and any video footage.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
