CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - One year later, a Clinton church announced its new building plans after a fire destroyed the original last year.
Clinton Assembly of God said the plan is to start work on its new building at the end of August or beginning of September. Pastor Nick Blacklidge said the church will use the original foundation and build the new place of worship on top of the old basement.
On June 16, 2020, a fire broke out at Clinton Assembly of God. Flames and smoke was seen for miles as firefighters from multiple departments around the area worked to get the flames under control. Pastor Blacklidge remembered getting the phone call that morning when the fire broke out.
"I still have a hard time believing that our sanctuary is gone," he told WAND News.
For hours, crews worked to extinguish the fire. At one point, a large machine was driven through a portion of the building to make sure it didn't spread any further.
Joann Bell, a member of the church since 1987, stood watching that Tuesday morning in disbelief as the church her late husband preached at was destroyed.
"Afterwards, I saw how much destruction had happened and how much of our lives had gone up in smoke," she recalled.
The main place of worship was leveled by the fire. However, firefighters were able to save the building to the south. Blacklidge said there was smoke damage to the inside of that building. The church was able to rip up the carpet, paint the walls and get back into it in December 2020.
In the midst of a pandemic, the church had to work to get back on its feet after dealing with the fire. Blacklidge told WAND News people had been back for one church service before the fire hit.
"It was tough, but we have really strong and great people," Blacklidge said.
Clinton Assembly of God received help and support from the community throughout the past year, which helped it get to the point of where it is today with the new building plans underway.
