(WAND) - Hy-Vee is advising the public about an onion recall that affected products it was selling.
The company said it learned from supplier Capitol City Fruit that in August the grocer received an onion shipment which was part of the recall. Potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1.
The recall in question involves a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg linked to whole, fresh onions, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Learn more about it here.
The company said these products are no longer available at Hy-Vee, but consumers could have them in storage or freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund," the company said.
Customers who have questions can contact a Hy-Vee Customer Care representative 24 hours a day and seven days a week by calling 1-800-772-4098.
