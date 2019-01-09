URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – ‘On demand’ crime reports can now be filed online in Urbana.
Police say they are now offering the option to make things convenient for a reporting person and increase efficiency for the officers who are on duty.
The reports can be filed at this link. They can only be used for specific crimes, including drive-offs under $150 in motor fuel, retail thefts under $300, criminal damage to property under $500 and theft under $500. If a crime exceeds that maximum dollar amount or meaningful and specific offender details are out there, a police officer will come and take a report in person.
Officers say the network is secure and filling out a form is fast and simple to use.