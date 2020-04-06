DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities warn parents about the dangers potentially lurking behind their children's devices.
Detective Richard Wistocki, retired cyber crimes detective from Naperville, urges parents to talk with their children about cyber safety. As class work continues online, Detective Wistocki wants parents to be prepared and know what to look out for.
"You (parents) are responsible for all of your kid's technology and there is no such thing as privacy for children."
A number of schools have installed cyber security applications on the devices they give students, but Det. Wistocki said those applications normally apply when device are connected to the school's WIFI, not a student's home WIFI. Parents need to be aware of the additional things kids can do on their devices when they aren't monitored.
"When kids say I'm going to do my homework on my Chromebook in my room. Well, in Chromebook there is something called Google Hangouts and it's a video chat site."
Det. Wistocki explained during his time on the force and teaching cyber security to students and parents he's come across a number of incidents where a child is sextorted or blackmailed for inappropriate photos or videos.
"Bedrooms are for sleeping, do not allow your child to have their devices in their room at night."
Parents have told Det. Wistocki things like sextortion or blackmail would never happen to their child, but research found that online predators can have up to 250 victims in their lifetime.
"For a parent to say my kid would never do that, it's not that we have bad kids it's just that our kids get involved in things like Kik and TikTok and TikTok is the biggest predator site anywhere now."
Predators go where the kids are, explained Det. Wistocki. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's devices. They should understand and know what they are downloading and looking at. Finally, Det. Wistocki said parents should have complete control of the device, whether it's an IPad, phone, computer or Chromebook.
For more information and ways to help monitor devices, click here.