DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Voting remains open to determine the top 20 in a Decatur's Got Talent competition.
A top 40 has been announced in this contest, with the top 20 vote-getters going on to perform in front of a panel of judges at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Oct. 16.
People can click here to vote for their favorite. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9, and only one vote is allowed per IP address.
The announcement of the top 20, along with the Fan Favorite, is expected on Oct. 11.
When the top 20 performs at the amphitheater, the judges will select a grand prize winner and a second and third place winner. First place will get a $5,000 prize, second will get $1,500 and third will take home $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.