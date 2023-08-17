(WAND) - Central Illinois will only see one chance of rain over the next week.
That chance is today as a cold front moves through late this morning into early afternoon. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. If any stronger storms develop, it'll be early this afternoon to the east near the Indiana border.
Highs today and tomorrow will top out in the low-to-mid-80s with lows falling back into the 50s tonight and tomorrow night.
It starts to warm up Saturday with highs reaching the mid-80s.
However, it'll be hot, humid, and breezy beginning Sunday into much of next week.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel more like 100°-110°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
