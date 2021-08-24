ILLINOIS (WAND) - Only one ICU bed is still available in a southern Illinois region covering 20 counties, according to the latest IDPH update.
State data shows Region 5, which covers the state's far southern tip, has only one intensive care unit bed open out of 84 total. The intensive care population in the region has grown in 29 of the last 30 days, NBC Chicago reported Tuesday. Hospital bed availability has dramatically dropped, and the regional positivity rate on COVID-19 tests grew from 8.1 percent on July 23 to 10.8 percent on Aug. 21.
According to the latest CDC COVID-19 transmission map, which shows data for Aug. 16-22, every county in central and southern Illinois has high transmission rates, while only one county in northern Illinois has the lower rate of substantial.
As of Tuesday, the two central Illinois regions have seen COVID-19 hospitalization rates rise, with Region 2 (west central Illinois) having rates rising in each of the last 10 days. Region 2 has ICU bed availability at 22 percent and increasing. Region 6 (east central Illinois) has a steady ICU bed availability of 22 percent, with hospitalization rates increasing in eight of 10 days.
Region 2 had a 6.4 percent positivity rate (listed as steady) as of Tuesday, while Region 6 had a 8.3 percent positivity rate (listed as steady).
